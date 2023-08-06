Sutlej boat tragedy: Eight more bodies recovered

OKARA: Eight more dead bodies were recovered from the Sutlej River by Rescue 1122 teams of Okara, Pakpattan, and Bahalwalnagar districts and the army rescue team after a hectic struggle. The efforts continue and 31 boat passengers have been rescued safely.

The tragic incident occurred Thursday night when near the village of Sujjekay, 40 people including men, women and children were crossing the Sutlej River in a boat when, due to darkness, their boat collided with an electric pole fixed in the river. All of the boat riders fell into the river.