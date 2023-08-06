PMLN celebrates Imran’s arrest

JAMRUD: While Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists protested against the arrest of their leader Imran Khan, workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N and other parties celebrated the arrest by sharing sweets in Khyber tribal district on Saturday.
At a protest rally, the PTI activists marched from Bab-e-Khyber to Jamrud Press Club. On the occasion, they shouted slogans against the current government and termed Imran Khan’s arrest as unlawful. On the other hand, the activists of PMLN and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F came out in the markets and distributed sweets to celebrate Imran Khan’s
arrest. They chanted slogans, terming the arrest a good and timely move.
