Uthmanzai Jirga demands peace, end to enmities

MIRANSHAH: The grand jirga of Uthmanzai tribal elders on Saturday said that restoration of lasting peace was the prime responsibility of the state and the government.

Announcing the final declaration of jirga held in Razmak in North Waziristan, all the tribal elders signed a stamp paper containing their demands and urged the government and state to bring back peace and normalcy to the region.

Prominent tribal elders, Ulema and youths from Uthmanzai tribe were participating in the jirga for the last one month to discuss their issues and find a lasting solution for the same.

The declaration said that peace was the utmost demand of jirga and responsibility of providing security to the people and property rest with the state and government, which must be fulfilled.

It also requested the militants hiding in the mountains to stop violence and help restore peace in the region.

It was decided that except the Uthmanzai Qaumi Jirga, no one would be allowed to hold talks with the government while a family would not support its criminal or militant member, or else a fine would be imposed in case of violation.

The declaration said that the jirga would make efforts to settle disputes and important matters that threaten peace while a ban was placed on enmities in North Waziristan.

Also, no revenge would be taken in the ongoing enmities in North Waziristan, Bakakhel and Janikhel or else Rs5 million fine would be imposed on the violators and their houses would be razed.