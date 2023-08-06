By-poll on two tehsil council seats today

PESHAWAR: The by-polls on two tehsil councils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held today (Sunday) amidst tight security.

The by-elections are being held for the Mathra Tehsil Council in the provincial capital and Havelian Tehsil Council in Abbottabad district.

The Election Commission of Pakistan handed over the polling material to the staff on Saturday. The polling will be held from 8 am till 5pm in the two tehsil councils. Senior police officials said heavy contingents of police have been deployed at polling stations and in the two constituencies to ensure peaceful polling.

As many as 155 polling stations, 496 polling booths, have been set up for 218,630 voters in Mathra Tehsil Council. Officials said that 84 polling stations had been declared most sensitive and 57 sensitive in the area.

Besides, 134 polling stations with 392 polling booths have been set up for 165,800 voters in Havelian Tehsil. And 40 polling stations have been declared most sensitive and 25 sensitive in Havelian Tehsil. The ECP had issued instructions that any rally or inauguration of a project by a public office holder in an area where polls are being held is in violation of the code of conduct.