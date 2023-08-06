PTI fails to stage planned protest in Swabi

SWABI: Soon after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, a heavy contingent of the police reached the Karnal Sher Khan Chowk to scuttle Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s planned protest here on Saturday.

However, the situation forced the PTI district leaders to give up the protest plan at the district headquarters.

Earlier in a video message, PTI district president Mohammad Sohail Yousafzai said that they had planned to stage a protest against Imran Khan’s arrest.

He had said that the protest would be peaceful and every worker should be vigilant to prevent what had happened on May 9.

“The PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) sponsored people entered our protest on May 9 and committed illegal activities that harmed the PTI,” he said. Later in another message, he said: “The core committee of PTI has decided that the protest will be staged at the union council level. We know there are threats. First of all, it is important to protect our people. We will protest peacefully against the punishment,” he said.

He said, “This is a message to all comrades to protect themselves from arrest. It is important to protect yourself and your workers.”

However, insiders said that no one could dare hold a protest at union council level and the statement was a face-saving effort.

They said that all prominent leaders of PTI had either gone underground or were out of the district due to fear of being arrested.

Abdul Karim, former advisor to chief minister is behind bars for last one month in anti-corruption case, Asad Qaiser, former speaker of National Assembly and his brother former MPA Aqibullah Khan are in Islamabad, Shahram Khan Tarakai, former provincial education minister, dodged the police several times and his uncle former MPA Mohammad Ali Tarakai and another ex-MPA had gone into hiding.