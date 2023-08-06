No protest in Haripur as PTI leadership goes underground

HARIPUR: Following the arrest and disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan, there was no protest by PTI’s workers and the local leadership, including the former MNA and MPAs and other office-bearers, went underground here on Saturday.

Police sources said that following the arrest of Imran Khan, the police contingents surrounded the office of PTI general secretary Omar Ayub Khan but failed to arrest him as he has been under ground since the May 9 protests.

Likewise, the police have raided the office of divisional secretary general and former provincial minister Akbar Ayub Khan, district president Raja Ehtesham, district general secretary Allah Yar Khan and some other party workers; however, none of the prominent leaders could be arrested.

The party sources and social media accounts of Akbar Ayub Khan, his brother Yousuf Ayub showed that both the brothers were in Dubai after securing bail in a couple of cases that they were booked after the May 9 arrest of Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Hazrat Nawaz Khan, the father of district general secretary PTI Allah Yar Khan during a raid at their house. The police have also arrested several party workers but declined to share their names with the media and others have gone underground as Yousuf Ayub Khan has through a social media message asked the party workers to disappear to avoid arrest.

“The local administration on the orders of an agency has started a hunt to arrest our workers. Kindly disappear and do not stay at your houses for the next few days and your telephones should be switched off as well,” said the message from Yousuf Ayub Khan.