Press club gets formal status in Upper SW

WANA: A local court has given Mehsud Press Club the status of the Upper South Waziristan district press club, which is already registered with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate General of Information and Public Relations.

After the division of South Waziristan into two districts, the press club office-bearers applied to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate General of Information to give the press club status of Upper South Waziristan Press Club but due to the lack of timely action on the request, Mehsud Press Club approached the court.

The court has now decided the case, giving the Mehsud Press Club the status of district press club for Upper South Waziristan.

The court judgment also cancelled the registration of other press clubs registered in the name of Upper South Waziristan.

Residents of the area lauded the decision in favour of Mehsud Press Club that had been working for the past 20 years.