Summer internship programme launched

Islamabad : Pakistan Post has launched its summer internship programme at a vibrant opening ceremony held here at ECO Postal Staff College.

The 6-week internship program, received an overwhelming response, from over 500 young graduates from top universities of Islamabad/Rawalpindi. Initially only 50 students with exceptional competencies and potential have been selected for the programme.

These future leaders would enjoy valuable hands-on work experience on various key areas. This program will facilitate youngsters to set the stage for successful commencement of their professional careers ahead.

Sharing his thoughts at the opening orientation ceremony, the Director General Pakistan Post said, “We are thrilled to launch the Summer Internship Programme 2023, which is designed to ignite the careers of Pakistan’s highly talented graduates. The internship program aligns with sustainable practices by investing in the long-term growth and success of individuals in the postal sector. We provide a diverse and enabling environment for the youth to develop and showcase their talent and focus on promoting experiential learning and equip interns with practical skills and knowledge.”