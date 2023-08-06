People are talking about

— the fact that tonnes of edible remains of animals utilised for meat are considered ‘waste’ in our society but there are a number of countries where the same is considered a delicacy. People say since embassies are supposed to enhance trade and explore new avenues on this score and we have the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) all platforms need to be activated in this regard so that the country’s ‘waste’ may be converted into a dollar-making asset.

— how, between all the doom and gloom of the political mess, dwindling economy and severe weather conditions, sport has provided good news with Hamza Khan winning the squash junior world title after thirty-seven years. People say he deserves all the appreciation and support of the nation for bringing the country’s name back on the map in a sport in which Pakistan once ruled because unfortunately we completely lost our way due to a lack of funding and facilities for the players.

— the sad fact that society is being driven by technology and gadgetry, with the young particularly in the grip of its claws. Children have started to spend more and more time with their cell phones, becoming lethargic and anti-social. People say sticking to the screen the whole day has many health risks as it can adversely impact the eyes and it puts a tremendous amount of strain on the mind, while social isolation has certain serious consequences as well.

— how, though we are living in the ‘information’ age, paradoxically it is not an age of knowledge, as the advent of social media has unleashed an overload of information and disinformation, bombarding us with a constant stream of useless content that is designed to captivate and waste our time. People say this has diminished the value of genuine knowledge, which arises from the thoughtful synthesis of information and in such challenging times, we must develop the vision to distinguish right from wrong.

— the report that the country is witnessing a mental health crisis, with an estimated fifty million persons affected, some of the key factors being socio-economic disparities, limited access to mental health services, cultural stigmas surrounding mental illness and the impact of traumatic events such as natural disasters and ongoing conflicts. People say increasing mental health facilities, ensuring the training of mental health professionals and integrating mental health services into primary healthcare are crucial steps in addressing mental health needs effectively.

— the provincial government’s move to auction granite extraction from Karoonjhar Hills and the ongoing protests against this move by many sections of society. People say it is sad that rulers do not care for ‘history and culture’ in pursuit of monetary gains and Sindhis are right to protest against something that will destroy a landmark of civilization, as their culture is directly linked with this mountain and historical remains will be at risk of being damaged in the course of granite extraction.

— the Facilitation Centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and, while all the basic facilities are there to help the applicants coming from far-flung areas, the space at the centre has not been increased accordingly although the number of applicants has increased manifold. People say visitors have to wait outside the centre with no shade or shelter and though women were being allowed entry on a priority basis, no such courtesy was being shown to senior citizens. — I.H.