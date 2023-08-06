Lecture on ‘significance of Muharram’

Islamabad : Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate-Margala), F-7/4 hosted an enlightening lecture on the ‘Significance of Muharram ul Haram.’
The event was attended by Ayesha Kiyani, the college principal, along with ex-principals and ex-faculty, current faculty, and supporting staff. The programme commenced with Qira’at and Na’at, by Professor Iffat Khalid’s profound discourse on Muharram’s historical and religious importance, says a press release. She passionately emphasised the values of sacrifices, compassion, and unity, leaving the audience inspired. Shazia Shakeel, head of the Department of English, added an artistic flavour with a mesmerising ‘manqabat’, captivating hearts. The poetry corner featured Madam Iffat Khalid’s self-composed poem, further enchanting the audience. Afterwards, the resource person received a bouquet and a souvenir as tokens of gratitude from the College Principal, Ayesha Kiyani. Fehmida Qamber concluded the event with a ‘dua’ for Pakistan and the college. The event demonstrated the college’s commitment to knowledge and cultural awareness, celebrating the rich heritage that unites the community.
