RMU awarded status of ‘APPNA Friend’

Rawalpindi : The Association of Pakistani Physicians of North America (APPNA) Board of Management has selected Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) exclusively for ‘APPNA Friend’ Award 2023 that has put the RMU on the world map in the field of research and academics.

RMU is the first medical university of Pakistan that has been awarded the status of APPNA Dost, which according to the RMU administration is a great prestige for RMU faculty and the students.

APPNA, that is the biggest body of international doctors in the world, organised a meeting in Dallas, USA, that was attended by around 4000 doctors from all over USA. Vice Chancellors of Pakistani medical universities including Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU), Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Faisalabad Medical University (FMU), and King Edward Medical University (KEMU), the principals of NMC, Dow Medical College, Khyber Medical College and Dean of AKU were also invited in the meeting. APPNA BoM awarded the RMU the status of APPNA Dost in the meeting. It is important that the RMU had been collaborating with APPNA since 2006 in academics, research and social work, after October 8, 2005 earthquake in Pakistan. In 2021 APPNA held International Winter Meeting in RMU and started several projects with the university. APPNA has also opened its first working office in Pakistan in the RMU, inaugurated by APPNA President Dr. Arshad Rehan.

The RMU in collaboration with APPNA has been working in the fields of research and academics while APPNA has also been contributing a lot in the field of social work in Pakistan and it is a pride for the RMU to be its partner, said Vice Chancellor at RMU Professor Dr. Mohammad Umar while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He added that APPNA is also going to hold its International Winter Meeting in RMU in December this year that would be attended by hundreds of medical experts and Pakistani doctors serving abroad. A large social gathering of Rawalpindi Medical College Alumni Association of North America (RMCAANA) has also been scheduled on 24th December this year at RMC. He said in Pakistan, APPNA and RMU has been working a lot for capacity building, and in implementing many social and rehabilitation projects in different parts of the country. He said APPNA has been collaborating with the universities of Pakistan for years on a number of projects.