First Sino-Pak feature film premier held at PNCA

Islamabad : BA’TIE GIRL, the first Sino-Pak feature film based on friendship between the people of Pakistan and China premier held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar was the chief guest on the occasion. The colourful event was also attended by Hunerkada Film and Media Jamal Shah, China Embassy Cultural Councillor and Cast of the film were present on the occasion. In his brief remarks, Parliamentary Secretary said that said the Pak China artists have proved to be the true ambassadors of peace imparting the real image of two friendly countries and its rich cultures.

He appreciated Hunarkada Film for its effort to produce first ever co production film. Speaking on the occasion, China Embassy Cultural Councillor said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a way to establish people to people contact of both countries. He said that both governments of Pakistan and China are taking bold measures for the success of the mega project.

He said support of people of the two countries is inevitable for the success of the CPEC project and promotion of cultural ties. Addressing the ceremony Jamal Shah said that while Pakistan and China are celebrating the first decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), BA’TIE GIRL, the first Pak-China co-production film released in the cinemas. He said that BA’TIE GIRL is the first Sino-Pak feature film based on friendship between the people of Pakistan and China.

Jamal said that the film is coproduced by China Film Administration & Hunarkada Films of Pakistan, featuring Wang Jia Jia, Shaiza Chana, Suraj Arman Khan, Yue Ye, Asif Shah and others. BA’TIE GIRL, which means “Dost Larki” in Urdu, is a story of a young, passionate girl from a small village of Pakistan with dreams and talent for football. It is a story of empowerment of the young girl brought on by a woman from another nation. A nation (China) Pakistan has put its trust and friendship in for decades.

Their story, much like, the “Pak Cheen Dosti” is perfused with compassion and progression. In the film, football has been used as a stimulus for social change. Sports have always brought entire cities, provinces and nations together. BA TIEGIRL unravels in such a way where two tribes with ancestor rivalry come together, women’s rights are recognized, and the fate of society is trusted upon the shoulders of a bunch of young girls; while all of this is happening in a small village of Pakistan.

The plot of the film follows two female leads, a Pakistani teenager, Nasa, 13, with a passion for football and Lu You, a once highly regarded Chinese female footballer now settled in Pakistan, whose experience and determination become wings for Nasa’s dreams. The film beautifully portrays a community formed of two mixed races and how both contrasting cultures can not only coexist peacefully but bring flavors of happiness, excitement and amelioration in the community. After its formal release at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Islamabad on August, the film will hit Islamabad Club’s cinema on August 4 and Bahria Arena on August 7.