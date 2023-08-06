‘Continuity in policies and political stability needed for economic growth’

Islamabad : Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, has said that this is time for serious choices and work in unity as creating divisions is to destroy the country.

Mr Ahsan was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of CPEC-related projects at Quaid-i-Azam University organised at Earth Sciences Auditorium here Friday. The projects include China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences, Centre of Excellence for China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Dr AQ Khan Institute of Materials and Emerging Sciences. The Minister said that we only lack continuity in policies and require political stability. He regretted that civility was not allowed to nourish. India developed despite two-party system. BD and Turkiye have continuity, he said advising not to sow the seeds of hatred and prejudice in the country which will not lead to democracy but fascism. He called for holistic approach to solve the economic problems of Pakistan. He opined that biggest challenge of future is to sharpen cognitive qualities of human beings to avoid dictation from data manipulators.

He pointed out that we started work on developmental projects and had evolved Vision 2025 but the harbingers of change stalled the $46 billion progress. He said since last year, we re-embarked on the track. He appreciated the Thar Coal Project of Sindh government that is using indigenous coal which is a better energy source than that found in Iran and Saudi Arabia. He said that Thar Project is generating cheapest energy and will meet our energy needs of next 400 years.

He said that Chinese spent the money directly and in 2017-18, even Germany and other European companies wanted to get involved in CPEC projects but the previous government Ministers, talking of corruption, deferred the projects. He said that they annoyed friendly countries also. Mr Ahsan thanked China for supporting QAU Centres which is necessary to ward off Climate Change also. He said CPEC Centre is handiwork of our hard labour in last months. He said that Chinese Deputy Prime Minister during his recent visit announced corridors of growth, livelihood, green economy and innovation in Phase-II.

He said that scientific exploration can only be developed through passion. He stressed that labs and libraries should always have lights on. There is no time-table for learning knowledge. It is 7/24 task. He said Muslims are “ruswa” in the world because we do not have luminaries like Ibne Khaldoun, Al-Frabi and Avicenna. He quoted a scholar that knowledge is a ladder to reach God.

He vowed that we now need a knowledge renaissance based on critical thinking, research, creativity and innovation. We wasted 75 years, hence no time left to wait. This is a Century for economic growth. Create world-class competitiveness, he urged. He wanted QAU to be among first 100 universities of the world. He hoped the newly inaugurated centres will be engines of growth and development in the country. Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, QAU, said that the three think-tanks will be located at QAU. He said QAU is ranked first in Pakistan, 98th in Asia and 315th in the world.