Laptop distribution ceremony held at RWU

Rawalpindi : The Distribution Ceremony of Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023, a flagship initiative of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, held at Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) executed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan. The ceremony was graced by Tahira Aurangzeb, Member National Assembly of Pakistan, and Barrister Daniyal Chauhdry, says a press release.

The event witnessed the distribution of laptops to students, furthering the government’s commitment to promoting digital empowerment and academic excellence among the youth.

Speaking on the Occasion Tahira Aurangzeb emphasised the significance of technology in education and its role in shaping a progressive and knowledge-based society. “We believe that empowering our youth with the latest technology is an investment in the future of Pakistan, and government assures continuity of such schemes under caretaker and new government” she added. Tahira Aurangzeb also lauded Prof. Dr. Anila’s dedication to providing quality education at the university.

Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry stressed the significance of empowering women, citing their multitasking abilities and leadership qualities as crucial for Pakistan’s future.

Expressing her views Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Women University, said that equipping the talented young minds of Pakistan with modern tools to advance in the field of education is the need of the hour because technology is of fundamental importance in the modern education system. She congratu­lated and encouraged students to utilize laptops to explore new ideas, and engage in research that addresses the challenges faced by the nation and the world at large.

Dr. Anila also extended gratitude to Prime Minister for envisioning and implementing this initiative, which aims to equip the talented young minds of Pakistan with the necessary tools to excel in their academic pursuits and thanked the guests of ceremony. The Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 aims to bridge the digital divide and equip talented students with the tools they need to excel in their academic pursuits.