Renovation of metro stations ordered

Rawalpindi : To give it a modern look as per international standards, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has directed to start renovation work of all metro stations here in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. PMLN leader Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, and other high-ranking officials of Metro Bus Authority (MBA) were also present on the occasion.

The government officers and PMLN leader Muhammad Hanif Abbasi travelled by metro busses from Saddar to Faizabad. They visited different stations and showed dissatisfaction with the poor condition of some metro stations. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha directed Metro Bus Authority (MBA) to immediately start renovation work of ill-maintained metro stations. After starting renovation work, concerned officers should report to me, he ordered.

Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and PMLN leader Hanif Abbasi met passengers travelling on metro busses and asked them about difficulties they usually faced during traveling. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division has directed to restart 6th Road Metro Station soon. He has also directed to start repairing work on metro tracks here in Rawalpindi and Islamabad as well. He directed to update lifts and excavators of metro stations. “I will never bear any kind of mismanagement in this issue,” Commissioner warned. The commissioner said that authorities concerned should start public welfare works on a priority basis. He said that the roof, flooring and beautification of the metro stations, repair work of the track, and modern lighting system would be included in the renovation work which should be completed within a month.

The majority of passengers showed great satisfaction with the metro bus traveling and appealed to start such kind of other public welfare projects as well.

The condition of all metro stations was poor while metro tracks from both sides have been in dilapidated condition for years. The lifts of metro stations remain out of order all the time. The rainwater continuously seeps through the rooftops of metro stations. Around 100,000 people travel between Rawalpindi and Islamabad on a daily basis on metro buses.