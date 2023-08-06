RDA seals site office of housing society

Rawalpindi: On the directions of the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Enforcement Squad RDA has carried out operations, sealed site office of a housing scheme, demolished infrastructure at its extension, taken action against unauthorised/illegal construction and sealed a hospital at KRL road opposite and sealed illegal under construction building at a plot in Saidpur Housing Scheme, Rawalpindi. These operations were taken due to violation and illegal development against approved layout plan, RDA spokesman said, says a press release.

He said that the Enforcement Squad RDA including Deputy Director Building Control, incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Building Superintendent, Building Inspectors and others with the assistance of the police carried out the operations under section 39 of the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 against illegal commercial and residential construction and sealed above mentioned buildings.

RDA spokesman said that taking legal action previously notices were issued to the owners of these properties. He said that the owners of the above-mentioned sealed properties have violated approved plans / maps and violated the PDC Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020 and constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and NOC.

He said that the DG RDA has directed the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict actions against encroachments, illegal and unauthorised constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.

He said that the DG RDA has also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey regarding fees and charges for approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialisation, complementary maps, plans of buildings and regularise all illegal residential cum commercial buildings in the controlled area of RDA.