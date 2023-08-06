Police martyrs’ day observed at NPB

Islamabad: “Nation is indebted to thousands of police and army officers who laid down their lives to make our country peaceful and safe. The supreme sacrifice rendered by the brave sons of motherland deserves rich tributes and honors,” Dr. Ehsan Sadiq, Director General (DG), National Police Bureau (NPB), made these remarks during a wreath lying ceremony at National Martyr’s Memorial in National Police Bureau yesterday on the occasion ‘National Youm-e-Shuhada Police’.

Former directors general of National Police Bureau including Afzal Ali Shigri, Dr. Shoaib Suddle, Ihsan Ghani, Wajid Zia, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, were also present on the occasion. ‘Fateha Khawani’ and ‘Dua’ were performed for martyrs in order to recognise Shaheed Police officers.

It may be mentioned that this day is celebrate each year on 4th of August throughout Pakistan to honour courageous martyrs. Special ceremonies were held in commemoration of the police martyrs at all police lines and memorials, during which the armed squads of the police honoured and paid respect to the martyrs’ immortal sacrifices.