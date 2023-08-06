India can’t suppress spirit of Kashmiris: governor

LAHORE : Governor Punjab M Balighur Rehman Saturday said August 5, 2019 is the darkest day in the history of Indian Illegally held Jammu & Kashmir when New Delhi abolished the special status of Kashmir by illegally amending Article 370 and 35A of its Constitution.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day at Alhamra Arts Council, the governor said we strongly condemn the oppression and violation of human rights of Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

He said India has not been able to suppress the spirit of freedom of Kashmiris despite the oppression and persecution. He said the United Nations should take notice of the violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

He said if the international community can unite on the issue of Ukraine, then why not on the issue of Kashmir.