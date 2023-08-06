Six-day anti-polio drive from tomorrow

LAHORE : Punjab is all to launch a polio eradication campaign from Monday (tomorrow) after polio virus was detected in one of the environmental sites in Rawalpindi.

The 6-day campaign called Outbreak Response (OBR) will be held in five tehsils of Rawalpindi and four tehsils of Attock. Vaccination campaign will be held in Fateh Jang, Hazro, Attock and Hassan Abdal of Attock district while in Rawalpindi district, the campaign will be held in Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Rural and Taxila tehsils.

Nearly 1.1 million children will be vaccinated in the OBR. The Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC) has set up teams to vaccinate all children five years of age or less and deployed experts to ensure smooth implementation of campaign in both the districts. Rawalpindi has three environmental sampling sites, which are located at Safdarabad, Dhok Dallal and Serae Kala. Serae Kala was added to the list of environmental sites only in December last year to reinforce poliovirus surveillance and to plan any response on time.

This is the first time the district has tested positive since September 2022 and third sample which has tested positive in Punjab this year. “The positive sample in Rawalpindi indicates that the virus is circulating in the region, even if no one case has been identified it’s alarming for all the children”, stated Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator and head of the polio programme in Punjab Khizer Afzaal Chaudhary in a statement. He said the government is launching the vaccination response from Monday to vaccinate every child by administering polio drops to boost their immunity against the crippling disease. “If a single case is reported in a region, it remains threat to children residing in 200 houses in vicinity. Even though no case is reported from Punjab up till now, but the positive environmental samples are a clear message to all the parents to vaccinate their children with two drops of polio every time it is offered”, added the EOC coordinator. Punjab has set up 31 polio environmental sampling sites in 19 districts. They include Lahore, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Attock, Gujrat, Mianwali, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Rawalpindi Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sahiwal and Okara.

Surveillance for Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) is considered to be the ‘gold standard’ for polio surveillance in endemic and polio-free countries.