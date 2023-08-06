UHE Acting VC assumes charge

LAHORE : Dean Faculty of Islamic and Oriental Learning at Lahore College for Women University Prof Dr Syeda Faleeha Zahra Kazmi has taken charge as the acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Home Economics (UHE) for six months.

The caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman approved her appointment. Subsequently, the Higher Education Department issued an official notification regarding her appointment.

Dr Faleeha brings with her an impressive academic and administrative background, boasting 25 years of teaching and administrative experience. Upon assuming her role as acting Vice Chancellor, Dr Faleeha held an introductory meeting with University Registrar, Shujaat Munif Qureshi, along with other staff. She committed to putting in unwavering efforts day and night to foster the development and progress of the university.