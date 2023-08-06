25,000 saplings planted in City

LAHORE : Volunteers of “Milkar Pakistan” and Al Khidmat Foundation planted another batch of 25,000 saplings on Saturday in the provincial metropolis in their Mega Plantation Drive under the "Smog Free Lahore" campaign.

The plantation venue was near the Expo Centre where Milkar Pakistan’s Project Director Kashf Shah, Volunteer Head Hadi Saif, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul Azim, Al Khidmat Foundation Vice President Dr. Mushtaq Mangat, PHA Additional Director Saifullah Gondal and heads of various universities and a large number of volunteers participated including women and children from different walks of life.

Speaking at the event, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Amirul Azeem highly praised the efforts of Al-Khidmat Foundation and Milkar Pakistan to improve Lahore’s environment by making it smog-free, saying this endeavour will prove highly beneficial for the country and young generations. He also appealed to the people to actively participate in this campaign and play their role in improving the environment. Dr Mushtaq Mangat said due to the vanishing of trees, the smog was increasing causing various diseases, while planting trees will reduce pollution, that's why we are determined to plant trees in the entire country and it is good for the youth to actively participate in the campaign. He said that during the campaign, 1.5 million saplings will be planted with the support of Al-Khidmat and PHA.

Additional Director of PHA, Saifullah Gondal appreciated the humanitarian services of Al Khidmat Foundation and Milkar Pakistan. He said that planting trees is an important need of the hour to avoid the negative effects of climate change. Project Director Milkar Pakistan Kashf Shah said his organisation is ready to cooperate for improving country’s future in every manner.