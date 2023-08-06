Food Dept holds rally on Kashmir Istehsal Day

LAHORE : Provincial Food Department organised a Kashmir Istehsal Day ceremony here Saturday.

On this occasion, a rally was taken out by the Food Department, which was led by Provincial Food Secretary M Zaman Wattoo. The participants of rally were carrying Pakistani and Kashmiri flags with placards in their hands. The participants of walk were raising slogans in support of Kashmiris' right of self-determination.

Additional Secretary (Admin) Sadia Tahrim, Additional Secretary (Technical) Khalid Mehmood Tipu, Can Commissioner Punjab Abdul Rauf and other officers and staff participated in the walk.

On this occasion, Secretary Food said that this is day of exploitation of Kashmiris in the history of Occupied Kashmir when India illegally tried to change the disputed status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The people of Kashmir are protesting against this atrocities.