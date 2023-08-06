Kashmiris to break shackles of Indian slavery: Mushaal

LAHORE : Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick Saturday lashed out at the Hindutva fascist regime for unleashing a wave of terrorism and the worst human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and vowed that brave Kashmiris would break the shackles of Indian slavery at all costs. Addressing a seminar, organised in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day) at Dr. Nisar Ahmed Rana Auditorium of a local Group of Institutions through video link here, she said that Narendra Modi government had been exposed twice by the UN, but no help came from the international community and human rights violations continued in the valley.