Imran has right to appeal against conviction: Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq Saturday said former prime minister Imran Khan has the right to appeal against conviction in Toshakhana case.

The JI ameer called for transparent and across the board accountability of all previous rulers and individuals who had taken home precious gifts given by foreign dignitaries and caused loss to the tune of billions of rupees to the national kitty.

Talking to media after addressing the launching of book “meray rahnumameray hamnawa” by JI naib ameer Dr Farid Paracha at Mansoorah, Siraj said the country could not move forward in an environment of selected accountability. He said when the JI would come into power it would make answerable every powerful person, including politicians, judges and generals to the law.

The event was also addressed by veteran politician Javed Hashmi, JI leaders Liaquat Baloch, Ameerul Azim and others.

To a question, Siraj said first the PTI and later the PDM and the PPP governments were imposed through political engineering, fearing the same would happen in future.

The nation, he said, must stand for their rights and vote for the honest and dedicated leadership instead of providing further opportunities to already tested parties.

He highlighted the region's current volatile situation and emphasized the country’s vulnerability against a larger enemy that is ready to destabilise it.

This high-stakes game, he said, alters geographies and shatters nations, as seen in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan, and Libya. He alleged global conspiracies were working to destabilise Pakistan.

“Tensions persist on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, and suicide attacks plague the north and west of the country, posing a nationwide threat, he maintained.

The JI leader said inflation and joblessness ratios were rising due to weak economy of the country.

He said dominant families continue to exploit public resources, who had been exploiting the masses for decades.

He said through prudent use of the power of vote, Pakistanis can reshape the country’s destiny.