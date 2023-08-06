Ukraine drone attack damages Russian tanker near Crimea

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine carried out a drone strike overnight on a Russian tanker in the Kerch Strait, a day after one of Moscow´s ships was hit in the Black Sea, a Ukrainian security source told AFP on Saturday.
It was the latest attack around the Black Sea since Moscow exited a deal last month that had protected Ukrainian grain exports despite the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
“Overnight the (Ukrainian Security Service) SBU blew up the ´SIG´, a large oil tanker belonging to the Russian Federation that was transporting fuel for Russian troops,” the Ukrainian source said.
The tanker SIG was hit at around 11:20 pm (2020 GMT) on Friday south of the Kerch Strait, Russia´s Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport said.
