TikToker Mahek Bukhari, mother found guilty of murdering men in crash

UNITED KINGDOM: A social media influencer and her mother have been found guilty of murdering two men who died when their car was rammed off the road.

Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died when the car “split in two” near Leicester in February 2022.

It happened after Hussain threatened to reveal an affair he and Ansreen Bukhari had been having, jurors heard.

Mrs Bukhari, 46, and her influencer daughter Mahek Bukhari were convicted after 28 hours of deliberations.

During the trial, the jury at Leicester Crown Court - which heard that Hussain had threatened to use sexually explicit material to expose the long-running affair - listened to a panicked 999 call he made in the moments before the crash.

Co-accused Mohammed Patel, 21, from Leicester, was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter.