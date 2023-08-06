South Africa’s Kgatlana puts grief aside to star at World Cup

JOHANNESBURG: When South Africa´s historic run at the Women´s World Cup finally comes to an end, the first thing Thembi Kgatlana will do back home is visit three graves.

Kgatlana scored a 92nd-minute winner over Italy to give South Africa their first World Cup victory and a place in the last 16 against the Netherlands on Sunday in Sydney.

But it was what the skipper said afterwards that made even more headlines, revealing that three family members had died in as many weeks.

"I could have gone home but I chose to stay with the girls, because that is how much it means," she said.

The 27-year-old forward plays for Racing Louisville in the United States but whenever back in South Africa she was virtually inseparable from her aunt Mamogolo.

The 62-year-old died just before the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"Mamogolo put 200 rand ($11) aside so they could lunch together when Thembi returned from the World Cup," Kgatlana´s mother told the Sowetan newspaper.

"That is what hurts Thembi most -- she will never get to enjoy a meal with her beloved aunt," said Koko Kgatlana.

"Mamogolo virtually raised her. They had an incredible bond. She was always there for Thembi and they did everything together."