CAB requests BCCI to reschedule Pakistan-England game

KOLKATA: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has requested the BCCI to move the England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup game, scheduled to be played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on November 12, to another date, suggesting November 11 as an alternative. The development came after the city police informed CAB that they are expecting enhanced security for the game as Pakistan are one of the teams. November 12 is also the date for Kalipujo, one of the city's, and the region's, most important Hindu festivals.

Cricinfo understands that CAB officials had a meeting with city police authorities on Thursday, and were informed about the law-and-order concerns on the day of the festival. Following that, the association wrote to Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, requesting the date change.

This comes close on the heels of the Ahmedabad police expressing its inability to provide security for the India vs Pakistan game on October 15, since it clashed with the first day of the nine-day Hindu festival of Navaratri, one of the most important festivals in Gujarat, of which Ahmedabad is a part, and many other parts of northern India. The game - still in Ahmedabad - has since been moved to October 14, though the ICC or the BCCI is yet to make an official statement to that effect.

Shah, meanwhile, has said that the date change - for that and a few other matches - became necessary because some participating boards had written to the BCCI expressing their concerns about the travel involved between matches. The CAB's position is an unenviable one. In 2011, when the ODI World Cup was last played in this part of the world, Kolkata, and the city's iconic Eden Gardens stadium, was deemed unfit to host the India vs England game. The venue did host three games, which did not involve India, in 2011.