Pak Under-14 team leaves for Czech Republic

ISLAMABAD: After weeks of hectic diplomatic and operational efforts, the national under-14 boys team departed for the ITF World Juniors Finals, being held in Czech Republic, from 7 to 12 August.

The team now comprises Captain/Coach Zain Nawab, and players Nabeel Qayum, Amir Mazari, and Samer Zaman.

The President of PTF, Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, commenting on the situation leading to the outcome, said "it was extremely challenging until the last minute of the ITF deadline to confirm Pakistan's participation. After all required documents were received from the ITF, the PTF initiated contact with the Czech Embassy in Islamabad in mid-June, to seek an appointment for submitting applications. Despite several reminders, the appointment wasn't provided, at which point efforts were raised at the highest levels. I must thank the Ministry of IPC, especially the Minister, for their all-out help, through our Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the Pak Ambassador in Prague, to seek visas for the contingent.

Unfortunately, due to their procedures, the Czech Embassy was unable to accommodate our continued requests. My gratitude to the ITF Officials and the Czech Tennis Association for their assistance and understanding as, along with my personal endeavors here, they approached the relevant government officials in Prague. I wish to add that we will be protesting separately to the ITF on the unprofessional attitude of the Czech Embassy in Islamabad, especially since Pakistan Davis Cup teams were given Schengen visas twice for Austria and Lithuania in the last 8 months or so."

Adding on the way the matter unfolded, Khan said "Pakistan's participation in this important event was of paramount importance. It is highly disappointing for me and everyone else involved that two of our leading 14U players, Abubakar Talha and Hamza Roman, instrumental in our securing one of the three berths from Asia, as well as the earlier captain Heera Ashiq, were not granted visas, despite concerted efforts of all. While this was most unfortunate, the major consolation one can offer to them is that there are times when the nation and our flag must be put before individuals, and this was such a time! "