Farmers’ body decries rising power cost

Hyderabad: The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad has expressed concern over the rising electricity price in the country stating that it has increased financial burden on the farmers.

A session of the Sindh Abadgar Ittehad was recently held in Hyderabad under the chairmanship of President Nawab Zubair Talpur.

The executive committee of the organisation said that farmers in neighbouring countries are paying Rs2.5 per unit of electricity, but in Pakistan the price of electricity had reached Rs53 per unit.

It was said that companies were also charging Rs20,000 per month for the horsepower motor, which had doubled the cost of production.

The committee also discussed the situation of water in canals. The agriculturists lamented that the Naseer Canal in a sub-division of Rohri Canal had been closed despite the flood situation in the rivers.

The body also expressed concern over the black marketing of fertiliser and stated that fertiliser was scarce in lower Sindh and dealers mafia were charging an extra Rs800 per bag. The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad also expressed reservations about corporate farming in Sindh.