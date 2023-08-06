‘Robber’ killed, three others held in encounter

A suspected robber was killed and three others were arrested after a shoot-out with the police in Gulshan-e-Maymar on Saturday. Police said the confrontation occurred in the vicinity of MD Cut located along the Northern Bypass.

The suspects, believed to be part of a robbery gang, were attempting to evade capture after snatching a vehicle in Gadap. After the police intercepted them, Yousuf, son of Murad, was killed in the crossfire, while Siraj, son of Mir Zaman, and Sadiq, son of Razzak, were injured and taken into custody.

Ismail, son of Rehman, was also arrested, but two others managed to escape. The injured were take to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police claimed recovering three pistols, the snatched vehicle and some cash from the suspects.

Suspect held

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed solving the blind murder of a K-Electric officer. A CTD spokesperson said a raid in Delhi Colony led to the arrest of Faisal Siyal, who is believed to have fatally stabbed KE deputy manager Imran Naij in Steel Town on May 5.

The suspect is reportedly a friend of the victim’s wife. After the initial police investigation, the case had been transferred to the CTD, which apprehended the suspect.

Two boys drown

Two teenage boys drowned in a seemingly innocuous water-filled hole near Pakistan Hotel in Baldia Town on Saturday. Obaidullah, 14, son of Babar Khan, and Adeel, 15, son of Haroon, were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi. Their bodies were later handed over to their families.