SHO’s remand extended for three days in fake encounter case

A District East judicial magistrate on Saturday extended by three days police remand of the arrested Al-Falah SHO for questioning in a case pertaining to injuries to two teenage brothers in a fake encounter.

The SHO — Sub-inspector Hidayat Hussain — and three constables Saqib Mehmood, Junaid Ali and Owais Ahmed were booked for allegedly shooting and injuring 16-year-old Noor Muhammad and 14-year-old Fahim in a staged encounter on July 27.

The investigation officer (IO) produced the SHO before the judicial magistrate on the completion of his physical remand and requested for an extension in his remand for completion of the investigation.

The IO stated that the custody of the suspect was required for interrogation about his absconding subordinates, recording statements of witnesses and completion of other legal formalities. He said he was also yet to obtain the call data record (CDR) of the SHO's mobile phone.

Defence counsel Liaquat Gabol moved an application requesting the magistrate to discharge his client from the case under the section 63 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). He stated that the SHO had nothing to do with the alleged fake encounter as he was on security duty at an Imambargah at the time of the incident.

The magistrate, granting the IO's plea, extending the suspect's remand in the police custody for three days.

The FIR was lodged under the sections 324 (attempted murder), 109 (punishment for abetment) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Al-Falah police station on the complaint of the victim's cousin Pervaiz Ahmed.

The complainant stated his teenage cousins had come from Balochistan to Karachi on vacation and had been staying with him. He added that on July 27, they left home at 9:30pm to eat burgers and at 1am in the night, he got a call that they had been injured and admitted to a hospital.

Pervaiz stated that when he reached the hospital, both of his cousins told him that the police had shot and injured them.