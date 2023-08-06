JI rejects CCI’s approval of ‘flawed’ census results

After the Council of Common Interests (CCI) approved the results of the 2023 census in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said his party rejects the decision.

Rehman said the rights of Karachiites have been compromised again, adding that the JI would not accept the results until all the 35 million people are counted.

He said the recent development is tantamount to an ambush of Karachiites, their due right of representation, and their share in resources and public sector jobs.

He also said the government is aiming at delaying the general elections on the basis of this “flawed” census. However, he added, the JI would not let them succeed or tolerate any delay in holding the polls.

The JI city chief said the Pakistan People Party (PPP) is working against the interests of Karachi and Karachiites with the connivance of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

He said the PPP’s Sindh government is aware that a genuine census in Karachi would cut the roots of feudalism in the province, so they play their nefarious game to undercount Karachiites.

He recalled that the MQM-P was a part of the government when the “flawed” results of the 2017 census were approved in 2018. He said that once again the party is enjoying the rule when Karachiites have been backstabbed now. He warned the government against delaying the general elections on any pretext.