GDA, MQM to jointly contest against PPP in general polls

A Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) delegation visited the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) at their Bahadurabad office on Saturday to discuss the caretaker set-up and finalise the name of the acting chief minister. Both parties also agreed to jointly contest against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the general elections.

The MQM-P said in its statement: “We have decided today that as a result of the next elections, the next government is going to be formed by the MQM-P and the GDA. The next CM will be a joint chief executive of both parties. The 15-year-long period of oppression and injustice will end forever.”

The MQM-P said they will keep the names of the candidates for the caretaker government confidential. They said that many things have been agreed upon by the MQM-P and the GDA, adding that political parties should formulate a common agenda.

Talking to the media after the meeting, GDA General Secretary Dr Safdar Abbasi said that a female opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly is a great development.

“We will maintain an atmosphere of consultation. Sindh has been pushed towards destruction. The destruction that has happened to Karachi in 15 years is in front of everyone. However, corruption and corrupt practices will be eradicated from Sindh through a joint struggle.”

He said the meetings they are holding are based on trust. “We want to unite all the political forces of Sindh.” The MQM-P’s Mustafa Kamal, Dr Farooq Sattar and Nasreen Jalil, and the GDA’s Sardar Abdul Rahim among other leaders of both parties were also present on the occasion.

MQM’s demand

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Saturday that the party’s demand has been accepted that a fresh census should be announced immediately, and that the general elections should be held on time.

Addressing a press conference in Bahadurabad, Siddiqui said that the MQM-P has in the past proved rigging and suppression of civil rights in the census with consistency and argument.

He said the MQM-P has demanded that general elections be held after a fresh census. In the 2017 census the population of Sindh’s urban areas was deliberately halved, he added.

He also said people are aware that the MQM-P had presented the case of the residents of the province before the state on every forum. “We have no part in the Sindh government.”

The MQM-P leader said that the urban areas of Sindh have not yet received complete justice. He said that the population of only Karachi’s permanent residents is 20.5 million. It is not unusual for a political party that has its limbs bound to come out united and organised, he added.

“We thank those people who helped recover seven million of the population of Karachi. One question that we have for the people in power is to tell us why these seven million people were not counted earlier?” He said the MQM-P would continue its struggle until all of Sindh’s residents are counted one by one.

MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar said that under the leadership of Siddiqui, their party monitored the census strictly. He said the MQM-P’s focus was only on recovering Karachi’s missing population.

Sattar said that after the MQM-P’s repeated demand, seven million people have been recovered in the recent census. He said that Due to the MQM-P’s struggle, for the first time Karachi’s population growth has been higher than Sindh’s. If the MQM-P had not monitored the census, the increase in Karachi’s population would not have been possible, he added.

He also said people from all over Pakistan are coming to Karachi but no one is willing to accept it. For the first time the migration from all over Pakistan to Karachi has been recognised.