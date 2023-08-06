19 protesting PTI supporters detained

The Karachi police on Saturday detained 19 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who had taken to streets against the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in Lahore following his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

The Karachi chapter of the PTI announced protests at various places after the arrest of Khan, after which police were deployed at different protest locations. According to the District South police, six protesting PTI workers were detained outside the Karachi Press Club and transferred to the Artillery Maidan police station.

The District Malir police said they detained a total of 11 workers of the PTI — five in Sharafi Goth and six in Quaidabad.

PTI workers also protested in North Nazimabad where the police detained three of them.

Though the police said they would register cases against them, no cases had been registered till the filing of this news story.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Sindh chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decried the arrests of the party chairman and his protesting supporters.

In a video statement, Sindh PTI President Haleem Adil Sheikh said Khan was once again arrested without fulfilling the demands of justice as he was not given the right to defend himself.

Sheikh said Khan’s political struggle was for the establishment of the rule of law and development of the country.

He asked the party workers and supporters to come out in a peaceful manner to express solidarity with the PTI chairman.

Sheikh said soon Khan would be free as his punishment would be over.