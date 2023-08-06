Open and shut cases against Imran: Sharjeel

Commenting on the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said no one was above the law, and no one could be allowed to violate the law.

The leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) always upheld the principle of the supremacy of law and consistently appeared before courts to face charges against them, he said as he addressed a press conference at the Archives Complex in Clifton.

He recalled that the PTI chairman used to label all his political opponents and thieves and now he stood convicted in the Toshakhana case.

Memon said PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was unjustly executed in a fake case and his daughter faced numerous false charges in courts, but the PPP never resorted to illegal acts.

The information minister said political parties had unequivocally condemned the use of petrol bombs in attacks on the police.

He pointed out that during the tenure of Khan, former president Asif Ali Zardari was arrested, and his sister Faryal Talpur was transferred from a hospital to jail on the night of Eid.

Memon also criticised the PTI chairman for attempting to tarnish the country's reputation by exploiting the no-confidence motion against him.

He said cases against Imran were open and shut cases, particularly the foreign funding case. Those who received funding from countries like India and Israel should be held accountable under the law, he added.

Calling the PTI chairman ‘Ladla’, Memon expressed concern over special treatment given to Khan.

In response to a question, he clarified that peaceful protests would be facilitated in accordance with the law, but those who promoted disorder would face legal consequences.

To another query, Memon remarked that Shah Mehmood Qureshi's longstanding desire to lead a party had come to fruition, and he must be celebrating by distributing sweets in Multan.