Progress impossible without facilitating business: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said progress of the country is impossible without facilitating the business community as economic stability cannot be achieved without the promotion of trade.
He made these remarks while addressing an event to lay the foundation stone of the FPCCI Tower at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) House on Saturday.
He pointed out that during the tenure of former president Asif Ali Zardari, no economic policy was formulated without consulting the business community.
Effective economic diplomacy could contribute to sustained economic growth, stabilise self-sustaining growth trajectory and expand commerce, Bilawal said.
"I have always advocated that businessmen and businesswomen possess unique qualities that make them effective ambassadors in certain contexts. Their expertise in international trade, commerce and business enables them to bridge gaps between nations and foster economic cooperation," he added.
He told the event that during his overseas visits as the foreign minister, he made efforts to protect and promote the business activities of entrepreneurs and help them integrate into the global value chain.
Appreciating the public-private partnership formula introduced in Sindh, the PPP chairman said the projects under such a partnership had resulted in improvement in the education and health sectors.
