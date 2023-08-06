Pakistan is a country where no prime minister has served a full five-year term. There have been several conflicts and conundrums that Pakistan has faced and is still enduring, including a devastating economic crisis. In my opinion, the root cause of our economic woes is the lack of consensus on economic policy. Every time there is a change in government we seem to do a complete about-turn in terms of the economic policies, preventing us from making any progress. There needs to be more stability in our economic policies. Furthermore, given the numerous flaws that the ongoing political crisis has revealed, all parties must agree on the need to reform the bureaucracy and judiciary in order to improve our ability to govern.

Shah Hassan

Islamabad