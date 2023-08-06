 
Sunday August 06, 2023
Enforce prices

August 06, 2023

The commissioner Karachi and Price Control Committee must answer for the high prices of tomatoes in the business capital. Simply sitting in an office and issuing price-control lists is not enough. The set rates must actually be enforced.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi