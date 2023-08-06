The Sindh Assembly passed ‘The Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2023’. Profiteers will now face an enhanced fine of up to Rs100,000 for not displaying the official price list and an additional Rs100,000 fine for selling essential commodities at higher than approved rates.
The bill also empowers officers to search enter and search a premises without a warrant if there are reasonable grounds to suspect any rule-breaking. The Sindh government has taken a step in the right direction and, hopefully, it is one that will be emulated by the other provinces as it has tremendous potential to bring relief to the people.
Taimour Khan
Peshawar
