This letter refers to the news reports ‘India’s rice-export curbs put contracts for 2 million tons at risk: Business News’ (July 23, 2023). In my opinion, India’s decision to ban non-basmati white rice exports presents a rare and golden opportunity for Pakistan. We should step up our own production and exports of rice to those countries and markets where the Indian grain supply could be at risk of curtailment. This is the right time to step into whichever markets India decides to exit, even if it is temporarily.

I am confident that we could add up to around $5-8 billion worth of rice exports in just one or two years if we execute this policy well. With greater rice exports, our foreign exchange reserves will get a much0needed boost, which is our top priority during this period of economic crisis. Rice and cotton are two cash crops which should be given special government incentives as they have the potential to earn us billions of dollars.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore