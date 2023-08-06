 
No improvement

August 06, 2023

Despite the promises of the current government to address the power crisis, loadshedding continues in the major cities. Would the minister for energy please shed some light on this issue and tell us what exactly justifies this loadshedding?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad