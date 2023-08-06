No exception

This letter refers to the article ‘This is not how laws are made’ (August 4, 2023) by Syed Ali Zafar. The writer expressed his dismay that bills were regularly bulldozed through parliament with little to no scrutiny or debate. In this context, the writer praised the bipartisan collection of senators who opposed the Prevention of Extreme Violence Act and Official Secrets Act.
Unfortunately, this opposition has failed to change my lack of confidence in parliament. And this is because I feel that the real reason behind the senators’ opposition was the fear that they all risked falling victim to the misuse of these acts, regardless of political affiliation, given the continuing political see-saw. So, as usual, the motivating factor was the senators’ self-interest, with principles, logic and ethics or public interest playing no part.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
Pakistan is a country where no prime minister has served a full five-year term. There have been several conflicts and...
The commissioner Karachi and Price Control Committee must answer for the high prices of tomatoes in the business...
The Sindh Assembly passed ‘The Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and...
This letter refers to the news reports ‘India’s rice-export curbs put contracts for 2 million tons at risk:...
Despite the promises of the current government to address the power crisis, loadshedding continues in the major...
Unfortunately, Balochistan has been witnessing an alarming rise in child labour in recent years. This issue demands...