Children’s rights

Unfortunately, Balochistan has been witnessing an alarming rise in child labour in recent years. This issue demands the collective efforts of the government and civil society to safeguard and protect the rights of children. The high poverty rates in Balochistan often force families to rely on the income generated by their children. Lack of access to education and limited employment opportunities for adults exacerbate the reliance on child labour.

Lack of access to quality education also discourages parents from sending their children to school. Only through proactive efforts can we end child labour. This means expanding access to education for children of all economic backgrounds and employment opportunities for the parents sending their children to work.

Shah Jahan Ahmed Ali

Turbat