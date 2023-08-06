Inequitable healthcare

Scores of Pakistanis die every year from preventable or treatable illnesses due to lack of access to quality healthcare services. Although healthcare ought to be treated as a fundamental human right, with guaranteed access regardless of socioeconomic background, marginalized and vulnerable groups like the poor, particularly mothers and babies, are still excluded from essential healthcare services. When it comes to life-saving treatment and medication, it is every man, woman, family for themselves and you get what you can pay for and no more. There are hospitals and organizations that provide free or low-cost healthcare as charity, but this is only a stop-gap measure at best. Although the country has reportedly made some progress on this front, with the percentage of the population that has access to universal health coverage rising from 39.7 per cent in 2015 to 52 per cent in 2021, the last year for which data is available, this still leaves slightly less than half of the population without access. The government is reportedly planning to boost universal health coverage to 60 per cent of people by 2030. While this would undoubtedly constitute progress, it also means that a significant chunk of the population will remain without access to lifesaving treatment well into the foreseeable future and money will remain the best guarantee against losing one’s life to an ailment for which there is a cure.

According to Unicef, 75 per cent of newborn deaths in Pakistan are caused by preventable and treatable conditions and each year about 91,000 children die from pneumonia and an estimated 53,300 succumb to diarrhea. Immunization services also fail to reach many children, with 1.2 million children missing out on measles immunization in 2022, and polio is still endemic in the country. These figures illustrate the monumental task the government has on its hands when it comes to improving healthcare coverage and outcomes and that those most deserving of care and protection from the state, children, are often least likely to get it.

As the country tries to advance healthcare coverage, it must do so in a manner that prioritizes essential services for the most vulnerable. There is also a need to control the spiraling costs of healthcare, with the cost of providing healthcare reportedly tripling in the last two years as a result of inflation. This has led to a 100 per cent rise in the cost of diagnostic tests, which means many will be unable to find out if they are ill or what they are suffering from in the first place let alone treat it. According to experts, analysis shows that the government is spending only $15 per person annually on healthcare when it needs to be spending at least $28 per person annually in order to provide essential health services. The government has to allocate more towards health if it wants to prevent such widespread and unnecessary loss of life. It owes more to the people than leaving them to fend for themselves when they are most in need of help.