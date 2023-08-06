Prosperity mirage

LAHORE: Our elected governments do not share the economic roadmap they have in mind with the public, but assures them of good days ahead that never come. The ownership of the economy and inclusion of masses is essential for a sustained growth path.

A look at the opportunities available in our country, makes one wonder why our economy is in shambles. The answer is simple: we have not exploited those opportunities.

Tax evasion from taxable sectors is stated to be to the tune of about a trillion rupees.

Manufacturers conceal actual production, and importers under-invoice imports to save import levies. Above all this, about 50 percent of taxable earners do not pay any tax.

Then 25 percent of the incomes are exempted from tax that includes agriculture, stock earnings, and real estate income.

These issues do not exist to such an enormity in India, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia. These countries are posting high growth because they have brought the maximum number of businesses under the tax net. If we can somehow eliminate tax evasion, there will be a huge budget surplus that can be used for development.

But bringing tax evaders into the tax net looks like a dream in Pakistan. The entire bureaucracy or at least majority is flourishing on the incomes they generate from informality.

If there is a tax evasion of Rs9 trillion, which is equivalent to the current year tax revenue target (that might look exaggerated to some) the bureaucrats or rent seekers only picked Rs900 billion rest Rs8.1 trillion went to the elite class that continues widening the income gap with ordinary citizens of the country.

When we do not exploit this opportunity, we put ourselves at the mercy of domestic and foreign loan providers. We take loans to pay back past loans and the loan volume increases every year. The government of Pakistan pays market based mark-up on these loans.

In 2013, Ishaq Dar claimed that Pakistanis have parked $200 billion outside the country.

This amount must have at least increased to $300 billion. Our foreign loans will reach $130 billion by the end of December.

If the parked money (that obviously is illegal) can be brought back, Pakistan would be able to pay all its foreign debt and add $170 billion in its foreign reserves.

The problem is that the money stashed outside belongs to the people that matter in Pakistan. No one dares to take action against them, the one that dares would be eliminated.

Then there are investments in the social sector that go to waste. Number of government schools in Pakistan are adequate to impart primary and secondary education to all the children of the poor. The budget allocations are also adequate.

Public sector schools hire qualified teachers. But most public schools are dysfunctional and according to a report roll out illiterates after nine years of schooling.

Some schools exist on paper, but the expenses of these ghost schools are pocketed.

There are ghost teachers as well that get monthly pay and perks without coming to the schools. There is minimum education.

Reforming the existing schools to impart quality education would bring a positive change in human capital every year.

The health sector allocations might look inadequate, but whatever facilities are available in state hospitals, clinics or basic health units are pathetic.

The VIPs get the best treatment in government hospitals on most modern equipment that is used exclusively for them.

For ordinary citizens, these gadgets remain out of order. The specialist professor sees a few patients in hospital OPD in eight hour duty and sees 20 times more in their private clinics in 3-4 hours. There are absentee doctors in the basic health units. Reforming the healthcare system with existing budgets could be a sigh of relief for the poor.