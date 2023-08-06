PSX gains 3.2 percent WoW, outlook to remain positive

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained upbeat this week as KSE-100 Index continued its bullish momentum and gained 3.2 percent week-on-week to close at 48,586 points, the highest level since June 2017.

Traders attributed the bullish sentiment in the market to the central bank decision of keeping the policy rate unchanged as well as the developments on the economic front to attract foreign investment in various sectors under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

“The market commenced on a positive note, continuing the momentum from last week.

The investors welcomed the developments by SIFC, which is aimed at attracting foreign direct investment in the country,” Arif Habib Limited said in its commentary.

In addition to this, the bulls took charge after SBP kept the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent. On Wednesday, the market reached a 6-year high, crossing 49,000 points level intraday.

The market closed at 48,586 points, up by 1,509 points or 3.2 percent WoW (posting a positive return for the sixth consecutive week).

Sector-wise positive contributions came from exploration and production companies (435 points, banks (418 points), cements (139 points), and automobile assembler (132 points).

The sectors which contributed negatively were chemicals (51 points), sugar (3 points), and tobacco (2 points).

Scrip-wise positive contributors were OGDC (292 points), HBL (290 points), MTL (115 points), PPL (69 points), and BAHL (63 points). Meanwhile, scrip-wise negative contributions came from UBL (87 points), Colgate (64 points), Engro Fertilizer (9 points), Hubco (8 points), and FABL (6 points).

Foreign buying continued during the week, clocking in at $5.3 million compared to a net buy of $2.8 million last week.

Major buying was witnessed in commercial banks ($6.0 million) and E&Ps ($1.5 million). On the local front, selling was reported by mutual funds ($6.0 million) followed by insurance companies ($2.7 million).

Average volumes arrived at 492 million shares (up by 31 percent WoW) while the average value traded settled at USD 59 million (up by 35 percent WoW).

Analysts anticipate that the announcement of the refinery policy along with the resolution of circular debt would keep the sentiment positive.

Topline Securities in its report also attributed the rally to central bank decision on interest rate and SIFC, under which Pakistan has in principle approved 28 projects worth billions of dollars that would be offered to Gulf countries for investment with the long-term objective to reduce reliance on loans and imports.

Other major developments during the week included consumer price index clocking in at 28.3 percent in July 2023 as compared to 29.4 percent in June 2023; trade deficit for July was at $1.6 billion (down 14 percent MoM); and cement dispatches that went up 57.44 percent YoY to stand at 3.212 million tonnes.

Average daily traded volume and value stood at 492 million shares and Rs17 billion respectively.

On flows end during the week, companies and foreign corporates purchased equities worth $6.88 million and $1.48 million respectively, whereas mutual fund, insurance, broker prop books, banks and overseas Pakistanis sold equities worth $3.76 million, $3.07 million, $1.75 million, $1.55 million and $1.01 million respectively.