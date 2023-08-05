Iran’s electricity export to Pakistan on the rise: Iran FM

KARACH: Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday said Pakistan, as a neighbouring and a Muslim country, has always been of great importance to his country, adding that many historical, religious and cultural commonalities have made the connection between the two countries stronger.

Addressing a conference titled ‘Economic and Investment Opportunities between Iran and Pakistan’ at a local hotel, he said in recent years various measures have been taken from both sides to expand the bilateral relations, particularly in the economic sector.

He said Iran and Pakistan had entered into different agreements such as Belt and Road initiative, as both have strategic geographic positions and are located on the path of international transportation corridors.

Dr Hossein said geographical locations of two ports, Chabahar in Iran and Gwadar in Pakistan have capacities that could be exploited in order to increase bilateral and regional economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said Pakistan can cover Iran’s cultural market and Iran can help Pakistan meet its energy demand, for this purpose Iran-Pakistan’s gas pipeline has been extended by the government of Iran.

He concluded that Iran’s electricity export to Pakistan is also on the rise.

The total bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan has been going up in recent years.

Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign minister unveiled a plaque for renaming the Old Clifton road as Shahra-e-Imam Khomeini here.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, officials of the Iranian Consulate and other dignitaries were also present while the Old Clifton road was decorated with the flags of Iran and Pakistan on the occasion of the inauguration. Speaking on the occasion, the Karachi mayor expressed gratitude to the Iranian FM for participating in the opening ceremony, saying Pakistan has historical and cultural relations with the neighboring country Iran, which have increased with the passage of time. In order to further strengthen this relationship the historic road of Old Clifton in Karachi has been renamed as Shahra-e-Imam Khomeini, he added. Wahab pointed out that the Clifton Garden located on Old Clifton has been attributed to Hazrat Salman Farsi. He said that the visit of the Iranian FM to Pakistan is important during which a five-year trade agreement has been implemented between the two countries. The Karachi mayor said that under the Sindh Local Government Act 2013, the KMC is authorised to name public places and roads within its boundaries after internationally renowned personalities.