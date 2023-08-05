PTI hopes for better days after PDM govt’s departure

ISLAMABAD: PTI leadership is hopeful that things will start improving for the party after the departure of the present PDM government.

The post-May 9 hardships will start easing back towards normalcy after August 9, a PTI leader said. On August 9, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to advise President Arif Alvi for the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Background interaction with the PTI leaders, however, shows that their hopes of improvement in the situation for PTI are based on mere assessments and there is no solid reason offered by them. There is no assurance from any side either.

Party spokesman Rauf Hasan, when approached, said that he would not get into anything speculative but reiterated that the PTI will continue its political struggle no matter how the situation unfolds. He clarified that being a political party, the PTI’s struggle will remain within the parameters of law and constitution.

Hasan while reminding how the party has been targeted during the last 15 months, resolved whatever the situation we will continue our struggle.

The PTI leaders do understand that their present problems have more to do with May 9 related issues than anything else but yet expecting positive change with the departure of the PDM government. When asked if the PTI has re-established any of its contacts with the establishment to settle party’s issues, they say no.

What this correspondent has gathered from these background interactions with the PTI leaders, the party and its chairman do not look at the extreme seriousness of May 9 and its impact on the defence forces in particular. The PTI wants to forget it and expect the same from the military establishment.

When told that it seems impossible and after May 9 even the establishment perhaps can’t afford to talk to Imran Khan, they argue that being the most popular party the PTI can’t be ignored either. “The youth of the country follow Imran Khan, the country can’t afford to get them disappointed,” said a PTI leader.

Many party leaders, like those who have deserted the PTI after May 9, do believe that Imran Khan had made a mistake by picking up a fight with the establishment after the removal of his government. But these leaders insist that Khan was misled by some of those who were surrounding him before. “Such characters are no more around him,” the party source said, adding that now he is getting better advice. But when asked why, despite better advice, he continued his attacks on the establishment and top military command even after May 9, the leader said that if there is a settlement the things will improve. When asked who will guarantee that Khan will not do what he has done before and during the last 15 months, the PTI source said without explaining that it can be done. There appears to be a continued urge within the PTI for a rapprochement with the establishment but they have no answer to the question why the establishment would talk to Imran Khan and trust him after what he has done to them. The PTI leaders do talk about Imran Khan’s popularity but do not realise how deeply May 9 has hurt the Pakistan Army, which previously had massive liking for Imran Khan.