Syrus Qazi made foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Dr Syrus Sajjad Qazi as the new foreign secretary to replace Dr Asad Majeed Khan, who upon attaining superannuation, would relinquish the office on August 17.

Dr. Syrus Qazi is the senior most officer of the Foreign Service who is currently Special Secretary of the Foreign Affairs with charge of the Administration/A&C/OP/SP in the headquarters. Syrus Qazi has vast experience at his disposal in both bilateral and multilateral diplomacy. A graduate of KE Medical College Lahore, he was selected for the Foreign Service.

Qazi has also served at the headquarters on important assignments. He excelled in important capitals with the country’s missions. His last appointment was as the country’s ambassador to Turkey till last year before returning to the capital. Dr. Syrus Sajjad Qazi will continue as foreign secretary till 2025.